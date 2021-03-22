COEBURN, VA - Eula Mae went peacefully in her sleep to be with her Heavenly Father on the morning of March 21, 2021. She was 88 years old. She loved her family and friends with all her heart. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She believed in the Lord, Jesus Christ, and was a member of Tacoma Pentecostal Church.
Eula Mae was preceded in death by her parents Walker Laney and Mary Winegar Laney, her beloved husband of 52 years, Fred Junior Stidham, her son Baby Stidham, her sisters Edith Bond and Lottie Lucian, her brothers Winfred "Wink" Laney, and William "Bill" Laney.
She is survived by her sister Cotella Reece of Coeburn, VA, her brother Millard (Maxie) Laney of Coeburn, VA, her daughter Deborah (Larry) Lawson of Duffield, VA, her granddaughters Britney (Jonathon) Salyer of Castlewood, VA, Charity (Jonathan) Hill of Blackwater, VA, Lucindy Lawson of Duffield, VA, her great grandchildren Rylie Salyer, Elise Salyer, Julie Salyer, Noah Hill, and Baby Hill, several nieces, and nephews, along with many wonderful friends and neighbors, special friends Earl Ball and Roger and Brenda Austin of Coeburn, VA.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 23, 2021 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. Funeral Service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Millard Laney and Rev. Mike Lawson officiating. Music will be provided by Mike and Sharon Lawson, Rylie, and Elsie Salyer. Masks are required we will be following State Mandated occupancy and social distancing. The family and funeral home will not provide masks. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. 24230 in charge of arrangements.