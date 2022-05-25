ROGERSVILLE - Eula Mae Smith, age 89, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at UT Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video