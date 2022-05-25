ROGERSVILLE - Eula Mae Smith, age 89, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at UT Medical Center.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 25, 2022 @ 1:38 pm
ROGERSVILLE - Eula Mae Smith, age 89, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at UT Medical Center.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription