GATE CITY, VA - Eula Mae Jennings, 84, Gate City, VA passed away, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Eula was born in Scott County, VA on August 28, 1935 and was the daughter of the late Ray Vestine Johnson and Ethel Ressie (Walters) Johnson Owens.
In addition to her parents, her husband of 61 years, Wayne Pierson Jennings; infant son, Michael Wayne Jennings; and brother, Kenneth C. Johnson preceded her in death.
Surviving are her daughters, Cathy Baldwin and husband, Robert, Gate City and Linda Babb and husband, Ronnie, Gate City, VA; sons, Larry Jennings and wife, Glenna, Sevierville, TN and Keith Jennings, Kingsport, TN; grandchildren, Sandra and Scott Gray, Rebecca Vermillion, Jeffery Babb, Michael and Monica Babb, Aaron Jennings, Amelia Jennings, Jimmy and Salem Odham; great grandchildren, Kayla and Jon Gillenwater, Ashley, Alex, and Jessica Vermillion, Evan, Taylor, and Dylan Gray, Emily Babb, Royce and Weston Odham; great-great grandchildren, Jackson and Lillie Gillenwater; sister-in-law, Joan Conant, Kingsport, TN; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Jeff DeBoard officiating. Music will be provided by Michelle Jenkins.
Graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 10, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Jeffery Babb, Michael Babb, Aaron Jennings, Mike Snodgrass, Bryan Johnson, and Scott Gray will serve as pallbearers. Kenneth Johnson, Phil Johnson, Ronnie Babb, Robert Baldwin, and Tammy Carter will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home at 10:15 a.m., Monday, August 10, 2020 to go in procession to the graveside service.
Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, the family requests everyone practice social distancing and please wear a mask if attending the visitation, service, and graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or Marble Point Church, 175 Marble Point Circle, Gate City, VA 24251.
An online guest register is available for the Jennings family atwww.gatecityfunerals.com.
