ROGERSVILLE - Eula Mae Bowman Smith, age 89, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Visitation hours will be 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Friday, May 27, 2022, and 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M., Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 11:00 A.M., Saturday, May 28, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Kevin Wisecarver officiating. Burial will follow in County Line Cemetery.
