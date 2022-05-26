ROGERSVILLE - Eula Mae Bowman Smith, age 89, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Mom, “Mommaw”, Eula, friend--loved by so many, completed her journey on this earth after a brief illness at UT Medical Center. She never met a stranger and loved good conversation.
Eula worked for John Sevier TVA for 37 years where she served as the Payroll Officer. She was a long-time faithful member of Persia Baptist Church in Rogersville and attended Central Baptist Church of Bearden in Knoxville after she started staying in Oak Ridge with daughter Teresa and her family. While attending Persia Baptist Church, Eula served refreshments in Vacation Bible School, was a member of WMU and took care of the flowers at the church sign for many years. Her most important job, however, was as Mom to Teresa (and Kevin) and “Mommaw” to Caitlyn and Andrew. She attended so many football, basketball, and softball games, band concerts, and other activities to support her grandchildren. Eula enjoyed trips to the beach and spending time with her family.
Eula was preceded in death by her parents Joda and Nettie Bowman, sisters Wilma Fellers and Dorothy Bowman, brother Ketron Bowman, brother-in-law W. M. Fellers, nephews Thomas Bowman and Lewis Bowman, niece Crystal Davenport and special family friend Dale Bacon.
She is survived by her daughter Teresa Ledden, son-in-law Kevin (whom she loved as a son), and the grandchildren she was so incredibly proud of, Caitlyn and Andrew. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Nancy Bowman, double first cousins Juanita Goodman and Ina Ruth Tarlton, nephew David Bowman, and niece Karlene Bowman, several nieces, nephews, and cousins, and special family friends Debbie Talley, Teri Martin and Connie Sproles.
After living with Teresa and Kevin for several years, Eula recently moved to Morning Pointe at Hardin Valley where she made new friends, enjoyed playing bingo, eating ice cream, and going on outings.
Her absence will leave a void that can never be replaced, but she is with her Savior, and we know that we will see her again someday.
Visitation hours will be 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Friday, May 27, 2022, and 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M., Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 11:00 A.M., Saturday, May 28, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Kevin Wisecarver officiating. Burial will follow in County Line Cemetery.
