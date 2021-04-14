Eula Keller Apr 14, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eula Keller, 94, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Keller family Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Memorial Eula Keller Trinity Arrangement Pass Away Keller Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.