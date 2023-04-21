Eula Dean Carroll Apr 21, 2023 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Eula Dean Carroll (Kindle), 87, of Kingsport, and more recently Nashville, passed away on April 19, 2023, at Abe’s Garden Community in Nashville, TN, surrounded by her loved ones.The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.Graveside services will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Marshall Steinle officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reedy Creek Presbyterian Church or the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org).Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Computer Science Christianity Religion LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Elizabeth Turner Simpson Marion Price Hansen Eula Dean Carroll Brian Keith Carter Gwendell Wayne Estepp Betty Meridieth Betty Meridieth Eula Dean Carroll Marion Price Hansen Gwendell Wayne Estepp