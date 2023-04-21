KINGSPORT - Eula Dean Carroll (Kindle), 87, of Kingsport, and more recently Nashville, passed away on April 19, 2023, at Abe’s Garden Community in Nashville, TN, surrounded by her loved ones.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you