KINGSPORT - Eula Dean Carroll (Kindle), 87, of Kingsport, and more recently Nashville, passed away on April 19, 2023, at Abe’s Garden Community in Nashville, TN, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on August 8, 1935, in Clinchport, VA, to Sam and Venus Kindle. Eula married the love of her life, Tom Carroll, in 1957, after meeting at First National Bank where they both worked.

Faith, family, and friends defined her time on earth. Active in the church and community, she served as Treasurer at Reedy Creek Presbyterian Church where she was a member, Treasurer of Presbyterian Women of Reedy Creek, completed BSF, and volunteered at school and Girl Scouts.

