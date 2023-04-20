KINGSPORT - Eula Dean Carroll (Kindle), 87, of Kingsport, and more recently Nashville, passed away on April 19, 2023, at Abe’s Garden Community in Nashville, TN, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on August 8, 1935, in Clinchport, VA, to Sam and Venus Kindle. Eula married the love of her life, Tom Carroll, in 1957, after meeting at First National Bank where they both worked.
Faith, family, and friends defined her time on earth. Active in the church and community, she served as Treasurer at Reedy Creek Presbyterian Church where she was a member, Treasurer of Presbyterian Women of Reedy Creek, completed BSF, and volunteered at school and Girl Scouts.
Eula was a beloved Secretary at Indian Springs Elementary School for 19 years and made many life-long friends through the school. She finished her career at the Sullivan County Circuit Court Clerk office before retiring to her favorite role as “Grandmother” to her two granddaughters and “extra” grandmother to her neighbor’s three daughters.
She enjoyed spending time at the beach with friends and family, gardening, traveling, Bible Study, and watching Hallmark movies with her daughters. Her beautiful blue eyes and warm smile will be missed by many.
Eula was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Venus Kindle; husband, Tom; brother, Konneth Kindle; son-in-law, Edwin Manning; and several brothers-in-law and nephews.
She is survived by her daughters, Vicki Manning, and Becki Carroll (Pete); sister, Nann Carter; brother, Buie Kindle (Sandie); granddaughters, Ann Manning and Victoria Manning; and several nieces and nephews.
Sincere thanks to the staff of Abe’s Garden for their loving care and devotion to Eula and patients with Alzheimer’s and to Alive Hospice for their support and compassion.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
Graveside services will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Marshall Steinle officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reedy Creek Presbyterian Church or the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org).