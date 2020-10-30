ROGERSVILLE - Eugenia C. Wolfe, age 98 of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Orchard View Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Friday, October 30, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 7:00 P.M., Friday, October 30, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Tommy Seals officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Highland Cemetery.
