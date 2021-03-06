Eugene Worley Branham, age 62, died February 27, 2021, following a lengthy illness. Eugene was born to Mara Purcell Branham and James W. Branham, Sr., in Kingsport, Tenn. He was a 1976 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and he received double Bachelor’s (1982) and Master’s degrees (1987) from East Tennessee State University in Geography, Geology and Surveying Technology. He worked as a civil designer and an environmental technologist for several local companies during his career, the last being Mattern & Craig in Kingsport. Eugene was former president of Wolf Hills Chapter of the Archeological Society of Virginia and was a great student of archeology, geology, history, and Native American culture, having worked on several local archeology sites in Virginia and Tennessee.
Preceded in death by his parents and infant sister, MaraVann Branham, Eugene is survived by his wife Rebecca Laws Branham; son Brenton Laws (Alexis); daughters Colleen Branham and Caitlin “Chara” Branham; his beloved pets; siblings James (Joy) Branham, Matthew (Patricia) Branham and Mara “Libby” Craven; uncle Eugene C. Branham, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. As a scientific organ donor, Eugene’s Celebration of Life service arrangements will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his estate for the care of his autistic minor child and final expenses.