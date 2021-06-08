CHURCH HILL - Eugene Parsons, age 79, of Church Hill, passed away on June 5, 2021 at his residence.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 pm with Pastor Ed McLain and Pastor Andy Sensabaugh officiating. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 11:00 am in Highland Cemetery.
Gentlemen serving as pallbearers will be Joe Hall, Paul Hall, Edward Greene, Timothy Drinnon, Timothy Gosnell, and Chase Tate. Honorary pallbearer, Chris Hall.
