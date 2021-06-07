CHURCH HILL - Eugene Parsons, age 79, of Church Hill, passed away on June 5, 2021 at his residence.
He was a veteran of the United States Army. Eugene was an avid Nascar fan. He enjoyed collecting cars, camping, and spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roosevelt and Anna Belle Parsons; and great-grandson, Jax Greene.
He is survived by his daughters, Tammy (Scott) Drinnon, Vickie (Edward) Greene, Trish (Jeff) Thacker, Lisa Presley, and Kim Braford; sons, Jeff Barrett and Ronnie Parsons; 25 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; special companion, Ollie Parsons.
The family of Eugene wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all that helped care for him.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 pm with Pastor Ed McLain and Pastor Andy Sensabaugh officiating. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 11:00 am in Highland Cemetery.
Gentlemen serving as pallbearers will be Joe Hall, Paul Hall, Edward Greene, Timothy Drinnon, Timothy Gosnell, and Chase Tate. Honorary pallbearer, Chris Hall.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.