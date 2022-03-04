ROGERSVILLE - Eugene Morrell "Gene" Heck, age 90, of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Friday, March 4, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 7:00 P.M., Friday, March 4, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Larry Parrott and Rev. Trey Meek officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, March 5, 2022 at McKinney Cemetery with military honors provided by the Hawkins County Honor Guard and U.S. Navy.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Rogersville, 119 W. Washington St., Rogersville, TN 37857 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
