ROGERSVILLE - Eugene Morrell "Gene" Heck, age 90, of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. He was born June 4, 1931, in Rogersville, TN. Gene retired following 37 years of dedicated service as a mechanical engineer at Eastman Chemical Company. He proudly served in the Naval Air Force during the Korean Conflict, attached to the VR22 Squadron in Norfolk, VA. Gene served his community well as an election commissioner, a Kiwanis member and American Legion member. Gene was happiest when camping, gardening or dancing with his wife, Nancy. He was preceded in death by his parents E.P. and Rhoda Ann Morrell Heck, Sr., brother E.P. (Carolyn) Heck, Jr., sisters Nancy (Virgil) Tunnell, Charlsie ("Booty") Wilder, father-in-law and mother-in-law J.P. and Mabel Brummitt Stewart
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Nancy Stewart Heck, daughter Jeanie (Larry) Parrott, two granddaughters whom he cherished Carrie (Jason) Hawkins and Katie (James) Tubbs, four great-grandsons, whom he loved dearly Noah Tubbs, Jonah, John Isaac and Jackson Hawkins, sister-in-law Carolyn Stewart, several nieces, nephews and special friend Jim Bible.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Friday, March 4, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 7:00 P.M., Friday, March 4, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Larry Parrott and Rev. Trey Meek officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, March 5, 2022 at McKinney Cemetery with military honors provided by the Hawkins County Honor Guard and U.S. Navy.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Rogersville, 119 W. Washington St., Rogersville, TN 37857 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
