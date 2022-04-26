BEN HUR, VA - Eugene McElroy, age 68 of Ben Hur, VA passed away at Holston Valley Hospital on April 25, 2022.
He was born November 28, 1953 to the late Herbert and Hazel McElroy of Woodway, VA. He worked at Pakmor for many years and most recently at Fairmont Supply in Duffield, VA.
He was a Christian and a member of St. Charles First Baptist Church. He was a hard worker and well-liked by many. Eugene enjoyed gardening, feeding the birds, playing rummy, and enjoyed watching sports, especially football.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his beloved first wife of 40 years, Betty Lou McElroy, brother Herbert (Bud) McElroy, and sister Norma McElroy.
He is survived by his loving wife of 2 years Darlene Napier McElroy, son Kevin McElroy (Aimee), daughter Kristy Allen (Justin) both of Stickleyville, VA. Stepson Chad Napier (Kennie) of Ben Hur, VA, stepdaughter Paige Napier Ward (Skeeter) of Stickleyville, VA.
Grandchildren Amber McElroy, Benjamin McElroy, Tanner Napier, Shelby and Charlie Ward. Sisters Alice Jones and Barbara McElroy both of Woodway, VA, brothers Joe McElroy (Lana), Dave McElroy (Barbara) of Indiana and Danny McElroy (Ruth Ann) of Stickleyville, VA, sisters-in-law Lou Bledsoe, Lena Bledsoe and Jean Bledsoe, along with several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Province Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, VA.
A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home with Paul Davis, Jr. officiating.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 AM Friday at Bledsoe Cemetery on Middle Wallens Creek Rd.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:30 AM Friday to go to the cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as Pall Bearers.
Memorials and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.provincefuneralhome.com We are located at 42098 East Morgan Ave. Pennington Gap, VA 24277 Phone 276-546-2456 Province Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family of Eugene McElroy.