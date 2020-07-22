SURGOINSVILLE - Eugene Lindsey, age 79, of Surgoinsville, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Signature Healthcare at 1:00 am. He was a son of the late Fredrick and Rosa McPeak Lindsey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Gladiola Lindsey and husband, Wayne Monroe; brothers, James Lindsey, and Riley Lindsey and wife, Faye Mayo; uncles, George McPeak and Joseph "Joe" Lindsey; and aunts, Lillie "Mae" Greer and Mary Head. He was also preceded in death by infant brothers and sisters.
He retired from the City of Kingsport at an early age, due to healthy reasons. He enjoyed farming, watching TV, fishing, telling jokes, making everyone laugh, watching the traffic pass by, and drinking coffee. Eugene enjoyed life and loved his friends and family.
Survivors include his loving wife of 43 years, Evelyn Lindsey; daughter, Linda Russell and husband, Charlie, of Surgoinsville; brothers, Chester Lindsey and wife, Bobbie, of Church Hill, and Amon Lindsey and wife, Ethel, of Kingsport; grandsons, Melvin and Clayton Russell; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a host of friends. He will be greatly missed by everyone.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his special friends, Marie Stanton, Jimmy Burchfield, and Chester Christian; Rogersville Medical Complex, Rogersville Vision Clinic, Renee McCoy, Interim Healthcare, Silver Angels, Heidi Perry, Church Hill Healthcare and Rehab center, Amedysis, Home In Stead, and Signature Healthcare.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00 pm Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home and any other time at the daughter's home on Watterson Gap Road. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Teckie Hicks and Rev. Mark Helton officiating. The graveside service will immediately follow the service in Simmons Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.christiansells.com.