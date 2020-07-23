SURGOINSVILLE - Eugene Lindsey, age 79, of Surgoinsville, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Signature Healthcare at 1:00 am.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00 pm Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home and any other time at the daughter's home on Watterson Gap Road. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Teckie Hicks and Rev. Mark Helton officiating. The graveside service will immediately follow the service in Simmons Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.christiansells.com.