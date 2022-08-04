KINGSPORT - Eugene L Jeter, age 88, of Kingsport, Tennessee peacefully departed this earthly existence on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He was born on July 6th, 1934 to Willard C. and Unav Jean Brooks Jeter. Eugene was a lifelong resident of Kingsport, Tennessee. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1954. After completing basic training at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii, he was sent to Korea where he served with the 40th Infantry Division. He was awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge for his action under enemy fire while on the front lines. After being released from Military Service in 1954, he completed eight years in the Army Reserves.

After Eugene returned home from Korea, Honorably-Discharged from the U.S. Army, he became employed at Borden Mill Plant and earned his first paycheck. He then married Patsy, the love of his life, on March 17th, 1955.

