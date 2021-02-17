BLOUNTVILLE - Eugene “Gene” Pope, 85, of Blountville, went to be with the Lord Thursday, February 11, 2021, unexpectedly at Bristol Regional Hospital.
Due to COVID - 19, the family requests masks be worn and social distancing be observed.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm Friday, February 19, 2021, at Oak Hill Funeral Home in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Deacon Steve Helmbrecht officiating. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden to Resurrection. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Those attending the Graveside Service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairways for Warriors (a non-profit providing hope, healing and camaraderie for combat wounded veterans and their families) online at www.fairwaysforwarriors.org
The care of Eugene “Gene” Pope and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.