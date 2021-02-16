BLOUNTVILLE - Eugene “Gene” Pope, 85, of Blountville, went to be with the Lord Thursday, February 11, 2021, unexpectedly at Bristol Regional Hospital.
He was a lifelong resident of Blountville. Mr. Pope served in the U. S. Army and was a member of Salem United Methodist Church. He was a lifelong avid fox hunter and loved spending time with his family.
Mr. Pope was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Lawson Pope; parents, Lloyd Palmer and Della Browder Pope; siblings, Charles Emmett Pope, Lee Roy Pope, Ralph Pope, Joseph Ray Pope, Vance Hubert Pope, Fannie McClain and Margaret Myers.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Karen Hicks (Jeffrey); grandchildren, Jeren Palmer Hicks (Ashley), Corey McKinley Hicks (Allison) and Karoline Hicks Haskell; great grandchildren, James Deforest Haskell, Katheryn Rose Hicks and Evelyn Grace Hicks; several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID - 19, the family requests masks be worn and social distancing be observed.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm Friday, February 19, 2021, at Oak Hill Funeral Home in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Deacon Steve Helmbrecht officiating. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden to Resurrection. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Those attending the Graveside Service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairways for Warriors (a non-profit providing hope, healing and camaraderie for combat wounded veterans and their families) online at www.fairwaysforwarriors.org
The care of Eugene “Gene” Pope and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.