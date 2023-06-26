BIG STONE GAP, VA - Eugene Earl “Shang” Bentley, age 93, passed away on June 23, 2023 at his home. Shang attended Big Stone Gap High School where he excelled in several sports. He was drafted to serve his country in the Korean War from 1951 to 1952. After returning home from Korea, he was a strip miner for most of his life. Shang was an avid hunter and fisherman with Maples Gap and Clinch River being two of his most cherished places. He enjoyed nothing more than a table of fine food and being surrounded by his family. Shang was a member of VFW Post #5715 and rarely missed the opportunity to attend the funeral of a fellow comrade and perform military rites. When his health failed, his VFW friends would pick him up and take him to a fellow soldier’s funeral so he could show his honor by simply sitting in the vehicle. His life was a true example of what patriotism and loyalty to one’s country is all about. Shang is preceded in death by his wives Joan Bentley and Maclene Bentley, parents, Howard and Stella Bentley, brothers Paul and Arthur Bentley, infant sister, Betty Jane Bentley and granddaughter Lindsay Bentley. Surviving are his children, Mike Bentley, Tony Bentley (Patricia), Cassia McCoy (Terry), sisters Barbara Giles, Cherlene Reasor, and Belinda Rutherford, a stepdaughter, Melissa Larkin (Wade). Shang was blessed with 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Graveside committal services with military rites for Eugene Earl (Shang) Bentley will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Monday, June 26, 2023 at American Legion Cemetery located at 5001 Powell Valley Road, Big Stone Gap, VA, with Pastor Greg Sergent officiating. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery at that time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to VFW #5715 and mailed to 289 Fannon Wade Drive, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219. An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com Holding Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Eugene Earl “Shang” Bentley.