Eugene Castle, age 53, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 after a long illness. He was saved at an early age and was a member of Compromise Church. Denny was a mechanic and loved fixing things. He was happiest making and repairing things.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Simon and Nishie Castle; and maternal grandparents, Harve and Nellie Lawson.
Survivors include his daughter, Ashley Castle (Thomas); step-daughter, Nicky Rimer (Wayne); parents, Paul and Faye Castle; brothers, Scott Castle, Greg Castle (Misty); sister, Paulette Castle; five grandchildren; four step grandchildren; four nieces; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. John Short, Dr. Arvinder Sachdev, Dr. Brown, and staff of Morristown-Hamblen Hospital.
Denny will lie in state from 8:30 am until 11:30 am on Saturday. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 2, 2021 in Castle Family Cemetery with Rev. Sammy Trent officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the funeral home at 11:30 am. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.