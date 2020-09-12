JOHNSON CITY - Ettye “Lou” Wilfong Egger, 85, of Johnson City, TN, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Hermitage Health Center in Elizabethton, TN.
She was born in Jenkins, KY. She was the only child of Ardie B. Wilfong and Pina Mae Johnson Wilfong. Lou accepted Jesus at a young age and was of the Baptist faith. She was deeply rooted in her faith and journaled about God’s goodness throughout her years of caring for her parents.
Lou received a diploma in piano from Sullins College in Bristol, VA in 1955. She received her bachelor’s degree from Oberlin Conservatory of Music. She completed a two-year study in piano and voice at the Mozarteum in Salzburg, Austria in 1959. She taught piano to students of all ages and abilities for many decades. She began teaching privately at her studio in Jenkins, KY, and also taught in Norton, VA. She obtained her Master’s in music from the University of Kentucky in 1970 and taught piano, organ, voice, and a variety of courses at Pikeville College for several years. She also performed and assisted in several large musical productions.
Lou moved to Johnson City in 1977, where she taught piano and organ privately in her home. She taught briefly at Milligan College and was active in the Tennessee Music Teachers Association for many years. She also played piano and organ at churches in KY, VA and TN for several years.
Ms. Egger is survived by a daughter, Linda (and Steve) Coffman; a granddaughter, Ericha (and Thomas) Garrison; two great-granddaughters, Maisy Grace and Mary Annalee Garrison; two very special cousins, Nancy (and Larry) Stallard and Jane (and Charlie) Brookman; and a very large extended family.
The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Lou’s caregivers at Dominion Senior Living of Johnson City and Hermitage Health Center of Elizabethton. Your love and care for us was evident in every task performed and every word spoken.
Lou’s family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 pm on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The committal service will be at 1:30 pm on Monday, September 14, 2020 in the mausoleum at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, under the direction ofEvangelist Charles Toonie Cash. A recording of the committal service will be uploaded to the Morris-Baker website, under Lou’s obituary page, by 8:00 pm on Monday.
Lou requested donations be made to Gideon’s International (https://www.gideons.org/donate) or a charity of your choice.
