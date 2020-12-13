KINGSPORT - Etta Salyer Nickels, 84, of Kingsport is resting in the arms of Jesus after an extended illness.
Mrs. Nickles was born in Appalachia, VA. May 1, 1936 to Henry C. Salyer and Ernestine Olinger Salyer, moving in 1942 to Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN.
Etta is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry Gus Nickles Jr.; their infant daughter, Shelly Jean Nickles; son, Steven Joe Nickles Sr.; two sisters, Betty Louise Bullock and Esther Lorraine Munsey; brothers, Jim F. Salyer, all of Kingsport and Joe P. Salyer of Longwood, FL.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Angela Absher and husband Bill; step-son, Lloyd Gus Nickles Sr., and wife Pat, their grown children and grandchildren; sister and best friend, Shelby Hall and husband Doug; brother and protector, Glen Salyer; very special friends, Mary Price, Sandra Bowman Lawson and Areatha Bowman Pratt.
Etta is also survived by her grandsons, Steven Joe Nickles Jr.; Stephen “Andy” Bryant Jr. and wife, Kiesha, William “Billy” Bryant and wife, Sara, and Matthew “Matt” Bryant and wife, Maggie; Etta’s pride and joy, her great-grandchildren, Landon Raff, Lucy Bryant, Avah, Adley, Lola, Ezra and Elisha Bryant and Vivian Marie Bryant.
The Bowman Family, Sandra Bowman Lawson and Areatha Bowman Pratt had moved to Lynn Garden just before the Salyer Family and they raised their children living beside of each other and became just like family. Etta was a member of Lynn Garden Baptist Church, being baptized at age 11 with her sister, Shelby, age 9, in the Holston River. Etta was a graduate of Lynn View High School and married in 1956.
She and her husband, Gus, started their family soon after. They owned and operated Nickels Floor Covering for about 40 years, retiring from it after her husband’s death in May of 1996. Their son, Steve, was left bed-fast from an automobile accident in September 1980 and Etta nursed and took care of him till his death in July 2005. When Steve had his accident, which is when they hired Mary Price to help care for Steve in their home. Etta and Mary became much more than employee and employer, they became family. Mary has been a family member and loved by all the Salyer, Nickles and Etta’s daughter, Angie, and aunt to her boys growing up ever since.
Etta has been a successful business owner and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend but what was most important to her was her faith and love of Christ. She was of Baptist faith and a life-long member of Gravely Baptist Church. We would like to thank Dr. Kevin Misischia for the years of care he gave to Etta. We also thank Elmcroft of Kingsport Assisted Living for the excellent care they gave especially the aids, housekeeping and nurses that became as close as family to her and her daughter, Angie. We also thank Suncrest Hospice, Amanda and Jackie for their loving care and support they provided to Etta and her daughter. We give great thanks, love and appreciation to Leesa Salyer Salazar, Lori Salyer Hudson and Etta’s precious brother Joe and wife Bobbie Salyer that made it possible for her to get this wonderful care.
In lieu of flowers and her love for her grandson’s ministry, we would appreciate any donations be made in her name to Lighthouse Church at www.lighthousekpt.com, click on give and then Jesus in the streets or Lighthouse Christian School, two ministries Etta loved and her grandson, Andy and wife, Kiesha, are dedicated to or mail donations to Lighthouse Church P.O. Box 4158 Kingsport, TN, 37665. Also, donations can be made to Cross Connection Church where grandson, Billy, is Worship Leader and Youth Pastor online at www.cccog.org or mail to Cross Connection Church P.O. Box 1406 Kingsport, TN, 37660.
The service for Etta will be private due to COVID-19 but will stream live on Facebook for family and friends. Her grandsons, Pastor Billy Bryant and Preacher Andy Bryant will sing and bring word from the Lord.
A Private Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the garden of Everlasting Life.
The care of Etta Salyer Nickels and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.