CHURCH HILL – Etta Jean Fultz, 52, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Billie Jean Fultz; brothers, Jeffery “Fuzzy” Fultz and Greg “Red” Fultz.
Etta is survived by her son, Dustin Hughes; brothers, Robert Fultz, Ronnie Fultz, and Kenny Fultz; sisters, Debbie Hilton, and Kathy Fultz; special friend and companion, Joe Dixon; nephew, Michael “Bubba” Catron; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Robert Fultz officiating. The burial will follow to Mt. Mitchell Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with the funeral expenses.
To leave an online message for the Fultz family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
