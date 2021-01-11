CHURCH HILL – Etta Jean Fultz, 52, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Robert Fultz officiating. The burial will follow to Mt. Mitchell Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with the funeral expenses.
To leave an online message for the Fultz family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Fultz family.