NICKELSVILLE, VA/KINGSPORT - Etta Irene Kilgore Baker, 96 of Nickelsville, VA and Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her residence.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 5 – 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral services will be at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Steve Collins and Pastor Gary Gerhardt officiating. Music will be provided by Sabra Collins. Pallbearers will be Gary Kilgore, Ryan Sluss, Steven Mooney, Gary Baker, Wayne Rogers, & Ricky Page. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Dixon, Leslie Stallard, David Baker, Bobby Baker, & Jimmy Baker. Graveside services will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:00 AM to go in procession to the cemetery. Face coverings are required.
Online condolences may be made to the Baker family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA in honored to serve the family of Etta Irene Kilgore Baker.