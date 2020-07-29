NICKELSVILLE, VA/KINGSPORT, TN - Etta Irene Kilgore Baker, 96 of Nickelsville, VA and Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her residence. She was born on August 21, 1923 to the late Patrick Hagen and Drucilla Anne Wood Kilgore. She made quilts and was well known for her creeping phlox. She was a member of Nickelsville First Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Etta was preceded in death by her husband, Worley Duanna Baker (W.D.); sisters, Margaret Ellen (Maggie) McMurray, Janie Kate Dixon, Minnie Ruth Dixon, & Lou Ethel Guy; brothers, Roy Isaac Kilgore, David Robert Kilgore, Lindsey Winfield Kilgore, & Ezra Wood Kilgore; paternal grandparents, David Robert and Margaret Anne (Peggy) Powers Kilgore; maternal grandparents, Napolean Bonaparte and Julie Ellen Quillen Wood.
She is survived by her daughters, Janice Faye Addington, Barbara Anne Jones and husband Esmond; grandchildren, Mike Moore and wife Norma, Sherri Hillman, Shane Smith and wife Melanie, David Jones, and Patti Bass and husband Rodney; great grandchildren, Justin Moore, Casey Hillman, Randi Hillman, Steven Mooney, Jordan Smith, Carissa Alley, Kierra Alley, and Hunter Jones; step great grandson, Gabriel Bass; great great grandson, Kylar Hillman; special friends that she loved as daughters, Linda and Wayne Rogers; Diane and Darrell Williams, and Jean and Tim Quillen.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 5 – 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral services will be at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Steve Collins and Pastor Gary Gerhardt officiating. Music will be provided by Sabra Collins. Pallbearers will be Gary Kilgore, Ryan Sluss, Steven Mooney, Gary Baker, Wayne Rogers, & Ricky Page. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Dixon, Leslie Stallard, David Baker, Bobby Baker, & Jimmy Baker. Graveside services will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:00 AM to go in procession to the cemetery. Face coverings are required.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Suncrest Hospice, especially Martha, Shanoa & Dr. Neglia.
