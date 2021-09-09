KINGSPORT - The family is saddened to announce the earthly passing of Etta Aesque Smith, 96, of Kingsport however, they are rejoicing for her heavenly life.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Dr. Donnie Brannen officiating. Music will be provided by Crosswise Quartet.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11am on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45am.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hope, Skye, Andrew, and Robin of Ballad Health Hospice for their loving care.
