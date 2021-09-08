KINGSPORT - The family is saddened to announce the earthly passing of Etta Aesque Smith, 96, of Kingsport however, they are rejoicing for her heavenly life. She was born in Humboldt, Iowa to the late Carl and Maggie Aesque. Etta worked for J.P. Stevens, as well as providing in-home childcare to many families in the area. Etta was a devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church where she worked in the nursery for many years. She was well known for her famous sour dough bread, rolls, cakes, and pies. The smell of her home while baking will never be forgotten. Etta was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Smith; son, Ronnie Smith; three brothers.
Survivors include her son, Joe Smith and wife Linda; daughter, Susan Frost and husband Bill; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Smith; sister, Dede Semones; grandchildren, Kim Bowman (Kenny), Stacey Barbour (Tiny), and Joely Carter (Kevin); great-grandchildren, Lauren Barlow (Daniel), Kaleigh Barger, Taylor Steadman, Sienna Barger, Joey Carter, and Kasey Carter; six great-great grandchildren; along with a host of friends and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Dr. Donnie Brannen officiating. Music will be provided by Crosswise Quartet.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11am on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45am.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hope, Skye, Andrew, and Robin of Ballad Health Hospice for their loving care.
