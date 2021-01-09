CHURCH HILL - Ethyl Rose Moore, 74, of Church Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Portland, Oregon, a daughter of the late Wayne Burris Smith and Estelle Steele Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Jay Moore; and one daughter, Jan Arnold.
Ethyl was a LPN having worked at the Hawkins County Jail and many years at Holston Valley Medical Center. She loved Harley Davidsons and owned her own. She loved watching Nascar, sewing and having her knees in the breeze and the wind in her face.
She is survived by one daughter, Donna Little and husband Chad; four grandchildren, Jessica Coates and wife Cari, Jesse Little, Haley Little, and Tyler Arnold; and special family friends, Todd and Becky Mills and their children Lily and Madelyn, and Jason and Freedom Scott and their daughter Isabella.
A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend special thanks to all her friends in Goshen Valley especially Jill Yankee and James Benton for all their love and care that was shown.
Condolences and memories may also be shared with the Moore family
