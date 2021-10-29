“We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord” 2 Corinthians 5:8
YUMA, VA. – Ethel Ruth Crabtree, age 80, of Yuma, VA, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, following a brief illness.
Calling hours are from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Friday, October 29, 2021, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home and anytime at her residence. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Sam Newland, and Rev. Mike Malone officiating. Music will be provided by Sandy Bellamy, Tina Manis, Landon Bellamy, and Tim Thacker. Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 11:00 am at Bethel Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:00 am to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Crabtree, Caleb Crabtree, Arlis Johnson, Joe Williams, Jody Winegar, Aaron Kilgore, Tony Fugate, and Tommy Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be Carl Dorman and Doc Hensley.
