KINGSPORT – Ethel Mae Lindsey, 83, passed away early Monday morning , January 18, 2021 at home following a short illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry T. and Eltie Thacker Crabtree; sons, William Henry Walters, Mark Wade Walters and David Lindsey; infant brother and sister, Harvey and Myrtle Crabtree, sister, Betty Ayres; brother, Merlin Crabtree; grandsons, Chuck Knight, Chris Lindsey and Amon Inabnint; daughter-in-law, Lisa Lindsey.
Surviving are her loving husband of 34 years, Amon Lindsey; daughters, Lois (Jimmy) Calhoun, Linda Knight, Rita (Dennis) Mauk, Roxann Scruggs and Lidio, and Kathy Lindsey; sons, Daniel Jackie Walters, Leo (Letha) Lindsey, and William Lindsey; 17 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and friends in her neighborhood.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill, TN and any time at the residence. Services will follow at 7:00 pm Thursday with Pastor Larry Tolley officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 pm Friday, January 22, 2021 at the Crabtree Cemetery, Kermit Community of Yuma, VA.
The family would like to thank Avalon Hospice and Church Hill Health Care and Rehab for their hard work and dedication.
