January 3, 1929 - January 13, 2021
TAMPA, FL - Following a long and adventurous life, Ethel Luke Shaw Odom passed away at the age of 92 on January 13, 2021, at Canterbury Tower Health Center of Tampa, FL.
Ethel was born on January 3, 1929, to parents Luther Arastis Shaw and Mary Ethel Pearson Shaw of Tellico Plains, TN. The youngest of six children, Ethel grew up alongside her brothers Raymond Marshall, Maynard Thomas, and William Bernard, and her sisters Margaret Nell and Joyce Glenn.
Ethel often said her soul belonged in the mountains. At her sister Joyce's wedding, she was fortunate to meet a family friend, Thomas Aaron Odom Jr., who shared similar passions. After a six-week romance and whirlwind engagement, Ethel and Thomas became husband and wife on December 9, 1950.
The couple eventually settled in Kingsport, TN, where Thomas worked as a chemist and statistician for Eastman Chemical Company for more than 40 years. He and Ethel raised four children: Shannon Lynn, Tamala Jane, Melanie Ann, and Thomas Aaron III.
Avid tennis players, swimmers, and scuba divers, Ethel and Thomas were also travel-enthusiasts. During their 45-year marriage, the couple visited more than 40 countries. Highlights include hiking Hawaii's volcanoes, visiting Switzerland's mountains, scuba-diving Belize's famous Great Blue Hole, and embarking on a two-week rafting trip through the Grand Canyon.
Ethel and Thomas were best friends as well as soulmates. Their life together was filled with devotion, and Ethel profoundly mourned Thomas's passing when he lost his battle with melanoma on February 13, 1996. During her final years, Ethel relocated to Florida to be closer to her daughter Tamala Jane. Her family finds comfort in the knowledge that, with Ethel's passing, Ethel and Thomas can finally reunite in the kingdom of Heaven.
Ethel is survived by her four children and their loving spouses: Shannon and James Allonier of Chapin, SC; Tamala and Kevin O'Kane of Tampa, FL; Melanie and Richard Watson of Murfreesboro, TN; and Mitzi and Thomas Aaron Odom III, of Kingsport, TN; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren also survive her: Shana (O’Kane) and Andrew Laflin of Tampa, FL, and their children Dylan, Gavin, and Layla; Kara (Watson) and Jeremy Woody of Williamsburg, VA, and their children Anna and Sophie; James Allonier of Chapin, SC; Lisa (O'Kane) and Matt Cumming of St. Petersburg, FL; Alan and Jamie Watson of Nolensville, TN, and their children William and Luke; Jordan (Allonier) and Mark Rodger of Chapin, SC, and their children Cameron and Grayson; Thomas and Becca Odom of Johnson City, TN; and Sara (Odom) and Jason Stephens of Bristol, TN.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date. If you would like to make a memorial contribution, please do so to the charity of your choice.