BIG STONE GAP, VIRGINIA - Ethel Lee Branham, 80, known as “the walker” passed away peacefully two days after her 80th birthday on Sunday, October 4th, 2020 at Lonesome Pine Hospital.
Ethel (Newberry) Branham, was a native of Dickenson County, Virginia, but had resided in Big Stone Gap since 1967 after returning to the mountains from Welaka, Florida. She developed a love for the medical field while working at Putnam County Memorial Hospital, and retired after 33 years from Lonesome Pine Hospital working mainly in Pediatrics. She loved her job and her co-workers. She was a longtime member of Oak Grove Baptist Church where she attended regularly. Ethel & her husband were foster parents, and took great joy in all "her " babies. She enjoyed making Christmas special for all her kids. More recently she enjoyed the sounds of the children playing outside at Kings Christian Academy.
Mrs. Branham was preceded in death by her forever sweetheart of 56 years Billy Joe Branham, her Parents; Bob and Fronie Newberry, sister, Peggy Thompson, son-in-law; Joseph Gupton Jr, and grandson-in-law Steve Parsons.
She is survived by son Billy Branham of the home, daughter, Teresa (Chris),of East Stone Gap, Sister; Janice Hurt of Smithfield, NC; Grand-daughter, Hillary Lovell (Steve) of Kingdom Come Kentucky; Grandsons, Joseph N. Gupton (Victoria) of Richmond; Cheyenne Nichols, Noah Gupton; Steve & Tristan Parsons; Eddie Newsome; Conner Whitley & Baby Mikey, Granddaughter Aubrey Nichols;. Also, a special friend, Mattie West Newsome of Prince George, Virginia. Other nieces & nephews close relatives and friends. Ethel will be greatly missed by many.
A Graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in the Newberry Family Cemetery in Clinchco, Virginia at 11 a.m. (2761 Big Ridge Rd. Clintwood VA, 24228)
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
