BIG STONE GAP, VA - Ethel Irene Burke, 99, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Big Stone Gap.

She was born in Imboden, Va., a former resident of Roda, Va. and had lived in Big Stone Gap since 1984. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed being a homemaker and loved flower gardening.

