BIG STONE GAP, VA - Ethel Irene Burke, 99, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Big Stone Gap.
She was born in Imboden, Va., a former resident of Roda, Va. and had lived in Big Stone Gap since 1984. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed being a homemaker and loved flower gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Burke, Sr.; son, Shelton Eugene Burke; grandson, Derek Burke; and six sisters and four brothers.
Surviving are two daughters, Jane B. Carper (Sanford “Bo”), Covington, Va. and Reka D. Williams (Bob), Greenwood, SC; two sons, James Burke, Jr. (Deborah), Big Stone Gap and Jerry E. Burke (Juanita), Lincoln Park, Mich.; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister, Mary Elizabeth Bundy of Georgia; three brothers, Frank E. Brickey, David H. Brickey and F. Jackson Brickey, all of Mich.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:00pm – 2:00pm Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave, W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The funeral service will follow at 2:00pm with Gary Sexton officiating.
Burial will follow at Glencoe Cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Burke family.