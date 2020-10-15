Ethel Hawk Whitlock, 92, passed away on October 12.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James Mack Whitlock, her parents Leona and Meredith D. Hawk and siblings Kenneth Hawk, EW Hawk and Madeline Payne. She was mother/ mother-in-law to Jim and Debbie Whitlock of Toronto, Cheri and Charles Dahl of Richmond and treasured grandmother to Christopher, Wes and Mason.
Ethel was born and raised in Kingsport, TN, where she worked at Mason Dixon Trucking for many years and was a loyal member of Colonial Heights United Methodist Church. She had a big smile, a contagious laugh and enjoyed a strong cup of coffee and a good game of cards.
Ethel Whitlock loved people. And they knew it, because she listened to them in a way that fewer and fewer experience. Not distracted, waiting-to-talk listening. But that treasured, deep attentive listening, that let you know you were heard.
A child of the depression, she was an early-riser who knew the meaning of a hard day’s work. She was a coupon clipper who took great enjoyment in a good bargain. She overstocked and generously shared with those in need. She taught her children the value of a dollar, a strong work ethic, kindness and generosity. She sewed Scout sashes, toted us to swim lessons, band practice, youth group and hosted cookouts and sleepovers. She lived the Golden Rule. A lifelong learner, she was an avid reader of the newspaper, her Church newsletter and the Bible. She was the best mother anyone could have.
She would be delighted if today, in her memory, you treat someone with unexpected and extra-special kindness. Contributions to Colonial Heights United Methodist Church https://chumckpt.org/ are also appreciated. A memorial service will be held at the outdoor prayer garden at Colonial Heights United Methodist Church, 631 Lebanon Road, on Friday, October 16 at 1 p.m