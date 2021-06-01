ROSE HILL, VA - Ethel Hamlin Bledsoe, age 83, of Rose Hill, VA passed away peacefully at her home Monday, May 31, 2021. She had lived in several states, Maryland, Tennessee and Wyoming, but most loved her Smith Kentucky Home.
Ethel is survived by her son, Billy Ray Bledsoe; her daughter, Michelle Hunley; five grandsons, Justin Bledsoe, Chad Bledsoe, Dylan (Toni) Bledsoe, Jacob Hunley and Joseph Hunley; three great-granddaughters, Haley, Mariah, Acacia (Trista) Bledsoe; two great-grandsons, Eastyn and Asher Bledsoe; two brothers, Jack (Pat) Hamlin and JR (Virginia) Long; two sisters, Stella (Coy) Mounce and Dora (Randy) Fee; special sister-in-law Gladys Wren and beloved niece Oma Stapleton; a multitude of nieces and nephews, whom all loved Aunt Ethel’s cooking.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 4, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. at Praise and Worship Center, 224 Wilder Peak Dr., Rose Hill, VA 24281. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. with minister Eddie Hamlin officiating.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Adam Yeary and staff of Western Lee Clinic, as well as Rose Hill Pharmacy and Caris Hospice, Belinda and Ashley.
