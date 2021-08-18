CHURCH HILL – Ethel Frances Bowlin, 78, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at 5:30 PM on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Mount Mitchell Cemetery with Pastor Danny Walker officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home by 5:00 PM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
A covered dish dinner will be held at the Mount Mitchell Primitive Baptist Church shelter, hosted by her nieces: Mattie and Amanda Wilmoth. Family and friends are asked to attend in honor of Ethel and her love for a shared meal.
To leave an online message for the Bowlin family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Bowlin family.