KINGSPORT - Ester Baker, 75, of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord on Thursday March 5, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness.
The family will receive friends on Saturday March 6, 2021 starting at 3:00 p.m. at Gate City Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be conducted on Sunday March 7, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Mike Robinson officiating. Music will be provided by Bob Brickey.
A graveside service will be conducted following the funeral at Oak Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeff Baker, Jason Baker, Cody Baker, Alden Baker, Tony Baker, Sam McConnell, and Tyler McConnell. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Scott County Lifesaving Crew.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all visitors are asked to wear a face covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
An online guest register is available for the Baker family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Ester Lee Baker.