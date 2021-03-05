KINGSPORT - Ester Baker, 75, of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord on Thursday March 5, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness.
He was born in Duffield, VA on Cliff Mountain on August 10, 1945 to the late James Monroe Baker and Captoley Begley Baker.
In addition to his parents, sisters Marie and Gladys, brothers, Claude, James M. (Roe), Gene, and several nieces and nephews preceded him in death.
Ester retired from Tennessee Eastman Company after 32 years of service. He worked at Gate City Funeral Home for the last 17 years and was a lifetime member of the Scott County Lifesaving Crew after serving for 36 years. For the last several years on Saturdays he has helped feed the homeless at Freedom Fellowship Church in Kingsport, which was a ministry he loved.
He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Patty McConnell Baker; sons, Jeff Baker (Julia), Mt. Carmel, TN, Jason Baker, Duffield, VA, and Cody Baker (Brittany), Gate City, VA; grandchildren, Aurora Baker, Alden Baker, Patton Baker, Delaney Baker; brother, Carter Baker (Peggy); special brother-in-law, Danny McConnell; special mother-in-law, Reba McConnell, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday March 6, 2021 starting at 3:00 p.m. at Gate City Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be conducted on Sunday March 7, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Mike Robinson officiating. Music will be provided by Bob Brickey.
A graveside service will be conducted following the funeral at Oak Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeff Baker, Jason Baker, Cody Baker, Alden Baker, Tony Baker, Sam McConnell, and Tyler McConnell. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Scott County Lifesaving Crew.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all visitors are asked to wear a face covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
An online guest register is available for the Baker family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Ester Lee Baker.