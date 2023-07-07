Estelle Wheatley, 100, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 5 at the home of her daughter. She will be remembered as a wonderful example of what a woman should be in all roles of life. She was blessed with good health until recently and enjoyed an active and full life. She enjoyed ballroom dancing, square and round dancing and league bowling until age 96. She was born in the Bold Camp community of Pound, VA to the late Joseph and Otela Skeen. She was a basketball player and valedictorian of her class at Christopher Gist High School and received her teaching certificate from Milligan College where she also played women’s basketball.
She will be remembered as a woman of faith in God evidence by her many generous acts, caring spirit and faithfulness in service and Bible study.
She was preceded in death by her husband and father of her daughters, Kyle Wheatley, husband Frankie Patton, daughter and son in law Rita and Bud Lewis and daughter Sandra Thompson, Step-granddaughter, Cindy Parker and good friend Skip Hendrix. Siblings Reone, Eugene, Franklin, Richard, Carlos, Claude Skeen and Imogene Sams.
She is survived by daughter Elizabeth and son in law Rusty Laney, son in law Marvin Thompson, stepdaughters Rhonda Holloway and Tonya Utley (Scott). Grandchildren Becky Sanders (Brian), David Laney (Erica), Wes Lewis (Amanda), Brooke Finland (Alex), Christy Tester, Spencer Holloway, Boone and Jasper Utley. Great-grandchildren Olivia, Gray (Grace), Caden, Ava, Allie, Charlotte, Caroline, Charles, Claire, Clark, Brianna, Alexander, Gabe, Emma and Laci.
A celebration of life service will be held Monday July 10th at 11am at East Lawn Funeral home. Graveside service to follow.