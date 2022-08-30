Estelle Shuler McCann Aug 30, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LEXINGTON, NC - Estelle Shuler McCann, 87, a former resident of Kingsport, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at the Lexington Medical Center, Lexington, NC.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cremation Lexington Funeral Hill Estelle Shuler Mccann Kingsport Nc Recommended for you