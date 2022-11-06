Estelle McClellan Nov 6, 2022 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Estelle McClellan, 85, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport Estelle Mcclellan Funeral Home Arrangement Lord Recommended for you