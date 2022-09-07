Estelle Mae Russell Stanley Sep 7, 2022 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JONESVILLE, VA - Estelle Mae Russell Stanley of Jonesville, VA passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Holding Funeral Home of Rose Hill.An online register will be available on www.holdingfuneralhome.comHolding Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Estelle Mae Russell Stanley.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Estelle Mae Russell Stanley Va Funeral Home Pass Away Arrangement Register Date Recommended for you