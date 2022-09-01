KINGSPORT - Estelita Keller, 83, of Kingsport, went to her heavenly home on Friday, August 26, 2022. She was a dedicated Diabetes Association member, receiving the Jimmy Eller Volunteer Award for unselfish service to the diabetic population of the community. Estelita was a charter member of Higher Ground Baptist Church. She was an avid homemaker and had many hobbies including gardening, painting and crafting. Estelita loved feeding the birds and growing flowers and being a life giver to all living things. She had an infectious laugh that would brighten anyone’s day. Estelita was a loving mother, grandmother and friend whose absence will be felt by many.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul Keller; son, Ricky Keller; 3 brothers; 4 sisters; and parents, Eugene and Bertha McLean.
Estelita is survived by her son, Dean Haskell Keller and wife, Belinda; grandchildren, Holly Keller, Dean Paul Keller, and Christopher Dean Keller; great-granddaughter, Jaden Keller; 1 sister; 1 brother; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Higher Ground Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Wayne Bledsoe officiating and Elizabeth Looney providing the eulogy. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.