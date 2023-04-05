KINGSPORT - Estel Harold Hooven, age 74 of Kingsport, TN went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Harold was born on September 13, 1948 in Kingsport, TN to Denver Delaney Hooven and Izola Dennison Hooven. Harold bravely served his country in the United States Army and he was the owner operator of Rocket Center Auto Sales for 40 plus years.

Harold loved his family. As one of his family members stated, “Harold was the easiest person to love.” Harold loved his family and he was always willing to help those in need. His unselfish love for his family and friends was a true testament to his character. Harold loved drag racing and if there are cars in Heaven, he is probably driving around in a burnt orange, 1955 two door hard top Bel Air.

