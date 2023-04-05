KINGSPORT - Estel Harold Hooven, age 74 of Kingsport, TN went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Harold was born on September 13, 1948 in Kingsport, TN to Denver Delaney Hooven and Izola Dennison Hooven. Harold bravely served his country in the United States Army and he was the owner operator of Rocket Center Auto Sales for 40 plus years.
Harold loved his family. As one of his family members stated, “Harold was the easiest person to love.” Harold loved his family and he was always willing to help those in need. His unselfish love for his family and friends was a true testament to his character. Harold loved drag racing and if there are cars in Heaven, he is probably driving around in a burnt orange, 1955 two door hard top Bel Air.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Debbie Neeley; six brothers, Ernest “Sunny Boy”, James “Jimmy”, Robert “Lowell”, Paul “Dwight”, Gene “Doug”, and William “Charles” Hooven; three nephews, Chuck, David, and Jeffrey Hooven; and special friend, Michael “Bones” Jones. Those left to cherish Harold’s memory are his life partner, Linda Hensley; four sons, Denver “Denny” Hooven, Richard “Richie” Hooven and wife April, Robert “Robbie” Hooven and his fiancee Leslie, and Bobby Jack Atkins; daughter, Teresa Rhoton; grandchildren, Josh and wife Kymber, Dylan, Jesse, Kaitlyn, Jayda, Jason, Sara, Rachel and husband Jim, Brittany, Lindsay and husband Matt, Meagan, and Jessica; great grandchildren, Aaron, Madeline, Issac, Grayson, Micah, Colton, Zoey, and Kamdyn; four sisters-in-law, Rachel, Dora, Marcelean, and Jean Hooven; nieces, Tammy Hooven Carter, Shelia Hooven Blalock, and Sharon Hooven; the mother of his children, Dimple Gail Hooven; special friends, Donna Rees, Martin Stapleton, Tim Stout, and Dolphis Booher; and many loving nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org)
The family would like to say a “special thank you” to the nurses at Ballad ICU and step down unit.
There will be a military honors graveside service on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 12:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Roger Vineyard officiating. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 2/365. Dylan Hooven, Josh Hooven, Jesse Hooven, Tim Stout, Danny Fleenor, and John Robinson will be serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Mike Hooven, Pete Hooven, Randy Hooven, Ed Hooven, and Martin Stapleton. Those wishing to go in procession to Oak Hill need to arrive at Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport by 11:15am.
Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport is serving the Hooven family.