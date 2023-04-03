Estel Harold Hooven Apr 3, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Estel Harold Hooven, age 74 of Kingsport, TN went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Arrangements are pending. Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport is serving the Hooven family. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transportation Christianity Judaism LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you