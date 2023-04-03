KINGSPORT - Estel Harold Hooven, age 74 of Kingsport, TN went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Arrangements are pending.

Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport is serving the Hooven family.

