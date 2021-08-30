NICKELSVILLE, VA - Esta Jordan, 85, Nickelsville, VA passed away, Monday, August 30, 2021 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Gate City Funeral Home, www.gatecityfunerals.com.
NICKELSVILLE, VA - Esta Jordan, 85, Nickelsville, VA passed away, Monday, August 30, 2021 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Gate City Funeral Home, www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription