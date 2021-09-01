NICKELSVILLE, VA - Esta (Jessee) Jordan, 85, Nickelsville, VA passed away, Monday, August 30, 2021, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Temple Hill Memorial Park.
Family and friends are asked to meet at 1:45 p.m., Thursday, at the mausoleum at Temple Hill for the graveside service.
